Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Lovencie Solet
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lovencie Solet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lovencie Thomas Solet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lovencie Thomas Solet Obituary
Lovencie "Pete" Thomas Solet, 68, passed away at his residence on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. He was a native of Dulac, a resident of Thibodaux, and a proud Native American.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Burial will take place at a later date.

Pete is survived by his sons, Lovency Thomas Solet Jr. and wife, Tracy, and Jeremy Solet; his grandchildren, Devon, Olivia, Gavin, Cameron, Morgan and Erin Solet; siblings, Ovelia Verdin, Mildred Muller, Lena Lodrigue, Pierre Solet and wife, Mary Alice, and Mike Solet and wife, Stacy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lovenci and Ida Gregoire Solet; and sibling, Kirby Solet.

Pete was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and always was the jokester. He enjoyed cooking and visiting with his friends. He will be dearly missed by his family and his church friends. He was a parishioner of St. Genevieve Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to http://bit.ly/inlieuofflowers2019.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lovencie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now