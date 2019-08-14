|
|
Lovencie "Pete" Thomas Solet, 68, passed away at his residence on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. He was a native of Dulac, a resident of Thibodaux, and a proud Native American.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Burial will take place at a later date.
Pete is survived by his sons, Lovency Thomas Solet Jr. and wife, Tracy, and Jeremy Solet; his grandchildren, Devon, Olivia, Gavin, Cameron, Morgan and Erin Solet; siblings, Ovelia Verdin, Mildred Muller, Lena Lodrigue, Pierre Solet and wife, Mary Alice, and Mike Solet and wife, Stacy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lovenci and Ida Gregoire Solet; and sibling, Kirby Solet.
Pete was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and always was the jokester. He enjoyed cooking and visiting with his friends. He will be dearly missed by his family and his church friends. He was a parishioner of St. Genevieve Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to http://bit.ly/inlieuofflowers2019.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019