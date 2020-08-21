Lovinia Eymard

Lovinia "Yah" Eymard, 91 a native resident of Golden Meadow, La. passed away on Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020, with her loving family at her side.



Visitation will be on Friday Aug. 21, 2020, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.



Yah is survived by her daughter; Emily Robichaux (Penny); twin sister, Lorina Griffin, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Yah was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Ernest "Popee" Eymard; parents, Milien and Carolyn Plaisance Gisclair; son, Emery Eymard and wife Elaine; four sisters and 10 brothers.



The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for their love, care and support at this difficult time.



