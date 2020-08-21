1/1
Lovinia Eymard
Lovinia "Yah" Eymard, 91 a native resident of Golden Meadow, La. passed away on Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020, with her loving family at her side.

Visitation will be on Friday Aug. 21, 2020, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Yah is survived by her daughter; Emily Robichaux (Penny); twin sister, Lorina Griffin, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Yah was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Ernest "Popee" Eymard; parents, Milien and Carolyn Plaisance Gisclair; son, Emery Eymard and wife Elaine; four sisters and 10 brothers.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for their love, care and support at this difficult time.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
