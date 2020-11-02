1/1
Loy Andrew Smith
Schriever - Loy Andrew Smith, 82, a native of Bayou Dularge and a resident of Schriever, passed away on October 30, 2020.
Loy served in The United States Air Force, retired from Chevron/Texaco, was an active member of multiple Veteran organizations and his church community.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 8:00 am until 10:30 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Bridget Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Pat Hebert Smith; daughter, Connie Smith Stevens (William); sons, Lee Smith, Troy DeFelice, Todd DeFelice (Wynette), Scott DeFelice (Donielle); 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Edith Smith Fanguy, Barbara Smith Hebert.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harmon Loy Smith; mother, Velma Brien Smith; sisters, Catherine Smith Fortenberry, Betty Smith Odum; brother, Henry Smith; step grandson, Blaine Faslund.
Online condolences can be given at
www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
