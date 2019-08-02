|
Loyman J. Allemand, 86, a native of Cut Off and a resident of Larose, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Monday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Allen Allemand (Rose Ann), Kevin Allemand (Carol) and Mark Allemand (companion, Allison Fullilove); daughters Elaine Dufrene (Michael), Marion Allemand, Brenda Fitzpatrick (Kevin), Bridget Bailleaux (Ron) and Nancy Hebert (Emile Jr.); brother Anthony "Lou" Allemand; sister Thelma Chouest; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Cantrelle Allemand; son Joseph Allemand; daughter Mary Worley; great-grandchildren Sabastian Sultan and Malia Dufrene; parents Abel and Viola Allemand; brothers John, Norris, Morris and Harry Allemand; and sisters Velma Babin and Shirley Ledet.
Loyman was a member of Holy Rosary Holy Name Society. He faithfully served his church and family and kindly engaged all whom he encountered.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019