Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
Loyman J. Danos, Sr.

Loyman J. Danos, Sr. Obituary
Loyman "Captain Rango" J. Danos, Sr., 77, a native of Galliano and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport. Funeral services will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Mary W. Danos; sons, Dwayne Danos (Sue), and Loyman Danos Jr. (Jackie); daughters, Wanda Rodrigue (Leo), and Felicia Todaro (Charles); grandchildren, Tamara, Laci (Corey), Kayla, Melissa, and Celeste and Loyman III; great-grandchildren, Landyn, Savanna and Tyson; sister, Hazel D. Danos; half-brother, Freddy Danos; half-sisters, Elmire Bergeron, Margo Martin, and Eva Charpentier; favorite nieces, Rachel and Jackie; and most favorite nephew, Bully.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred Danos and Gertie G. Benoit; brother-in-law, Gerald Danos Sr.; and niece, Cindy Calhoun.

Pallbearers will be Gerald Danos Jr., Lyle Soucher, Evis Maronge, Bryan Saltzman, Corey Delatte and Rickey Guidry.

Captain Rango retired with 50 years as a boat captain. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and building and working on boats.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
