Lua Rita Falgout Price, age 85, passed away at 11p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. She was surrounded by her husband and her loving family. Rita grew her angel wings and met her Lord and Savior. She was welcomed by her parents and her son into her heavenly home.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Rita is survived by her husband of 66 years, George Price Sr.; children, George "Butch" Price Jr., Randy Price and wife Robbie, Ricky Price, Rebecca Luneau and husband Gary, and Scott Price; 17 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Laurita Hebert Falgout; son, Jody Price; and siblings, Clifford Falgout Jr., Gerald Falgout, Beverly Boudreaux, and Patricia Falgout.
Rita was a beautiful woman with a radiant personality. She loved everything beautiful. She met George and married on Oct. 26, 1952. Together they started a beautiful family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved and adored her family. She enjoyed spending quality time with them especially on Sunday dinners and holidays. She also enjoyed trawling with her husband spending quality time with her family at the camp in Last Island. Rita was very talented. She enjoyed cooking, baking pies, cakes, quilting, sewing, and tending to her flower garden. She was loving, caring, compassionate, and always welcoming.
Rita was a devout Catholic and now rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019