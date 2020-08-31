1/1
Lucas Joseph Marcello
Lucas Joseph "Buddy" Marcello, age 95, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Houma, and parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, beginning at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral at 10:30 a.m., with burial following in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Buddy is survived by his daughter, Gina Marcello Foret, and her husband, Jimmy; grandchildren, Jaime Lucas Cadle, Sharon Clifton and husband, Danny, and Jane Morella and husband, Murray; great-grand-grandchildren, Micah Joseph and June Elizabeth Clifton and Norah Jane Morella.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Margaret "Irma" Marcelle Marcello; parents, Lucas Michael and Archangel Thibodeaux Marcello; and brothers, Ray Salvadore Marcello Sr., and Curtis John Marcello Sr.

Buddy was an enlisted member of the 112th Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees) from June 1943 until March 1946. Upon discharge from the Navy, Buddy attended ULL, formerly Southwestern University, where he played quarterback and first baseman. Upon graduation, he began his decades long coaching career by establishing the athletic program at St. Francis de Sales Boy's School (1950-61). While there he led the Terriers to seven state baseball titles and one football championship. Buddy moved to South Terrebonne High School when it opened in 1961. He coached the Gators' baseball team for 10 years and football team throughout his 20 years on the bayou.

Buddy will be missed and fondly remembered by all whose lives he touched. Watching football games will never be the same without him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Cathedral or School, Tunnel to Towers.org, Wounded Warrior Project.org, or your favorite charity.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
