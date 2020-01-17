|
|
Lucas Joseph Terracina, 91, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his daughter, Terry Terracina Degruise; son-in-law Glynn Fremin and wife Connie; grandchildren Scott Fremin, and Taylor, Grant and Ally Degruise; and sister Geneive Terracina Percle.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Noela Danos Terracina; daughter Wanda Terracina Fremin; parents Samuel Terracina and Antoinette "Lena" Totina Terracina; son-in-law Troy Scott Degruise; and siblings Josephine Terracina Surratt, Mary Terracina Percle, Frank Terracina and Johnny Terracina.
Lucas was a long-time business owner of Johnny's Men's Shop in Houma. Lucas was an avid softball player and a veteran of the United States Army who served in Korea.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020