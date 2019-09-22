|
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Lucien "Louie" "Dutch" Gastineau, 66, who passed away at home on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Father Gary Schexnayder will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Perret Gastineau; two daughters, Cherie (Jimmy) Beshears of Lafayette, and Monique (Richard) McClendon of Sugarland, TX; four grandchildren, Jackson McClendon, Owen Beshears, Morgan McClendon, and Amelie Beshears; his mother-in-law, Edna Pedeaux Perret of Metairie, LA; four aunts, Harriet Shea, Joyce Indest, Verna Patout, and Lucille Babineaux, all of New Iberia, LA; three brothers-in-law, Roger Jr. (Maryann), Kenneth, and Ricky (Beth) Perret; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Barron and Martrine Gastineau; his godfather, Jerry Shea, Sr.; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Lucien was a native of Shreveport, LA. He was a resident of Algiers, Houma, Thibodaux, and a longtime resident of Lafayette. After moving to Lafayette, he worked for over 30 years at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as a student officer, Director of Parking and Transit, and was the first Director of the Cajun Card Office before retiring in Jan. 2014. He also worked part time at the Wetlands Golf Course since his retirement.
His hobbies included flying, carpentry work, creating journal books for family members, and talking about creating an aquaponic garden one day. He was a loving, compassionate, and fair man who was loved and admired by many.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jackson McClendon and Owen Beshears; sons-in-law, Richard McClendon and Jimmy Beshears; nephew, Connor Perret; and cousins Jimmy Shea, and Edward, Richard, and James Gastineau. Honorary pallbearers include Jerry Shea Jr, Erroll Babineaux, Raymond "Coach" Blanco, David Walker, Anthony Daniel, Jimmy Clark, and Stuart Johnson.
The family would like to thank the many family members and friends who supported them and their needs during his illness over the last 2 months. They would also like to thank the doctors and nurses who took excellent care of him during the last months of his life.
Visitation hours will be observed from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 23, and resume Tuesday, September 24, from 8 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be prayed on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m., and will be followed by eulogies.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lucien's name to Heart of Hospice, , or any other .
Walters Funeral Home, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019