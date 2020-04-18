|
Lucille "Lucy" "Doty" Covington McChargue was born in Rupert, Ga. on December 23, 1926, and passed away in Thibodaux, on April 4, 2020, after a brief illness. She was a longtime resident of Terrebonne Parish.
Lucille is survived by her daughter-in-law, Wanda (Steven); sons, Roger (Margaret "Chippy"), Mark (Patricia); and daughter, Denise McChargue; grandchildren, Melanie Lanning, Margaret Guidry, Kelley McChargue, Myriam (Daniel) Mills, Marie (Dr. Michael) Perry, Roger E. McChargue, Jennie Lynn McChargue, Emory Mark (Trish) McChargue, Coy (Hector) Rivas, Dene' (Alfred) Fox, Summer (Perry) Odom, Joshua (Elizabeth) Billiot, and Jeffery Billiot; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Zulene H. (Jerry) Rogers, Tommy (Joni) Hankinson, Joyce M. (Charles) Jackson, Phillip McChargue, Jackie M. (Kenneth) Bartley and Larry McChargue, along with other family who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steven A. McChargue; husband, E. M. McChargue; brother, A. W. Covington; sister, Louise C. Hankinson; and parents, Daniel Webster and Eva Lawhorn Covington.
She was a kind and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her chocolate and coconut pies were highly prized and fiercely protected by whoever received one. She cherished her family and friends. She loved reading, music, dancing, laughing, and enjoying good times with family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private funeral, attended by her immediate family, was held on Monday, April 6, 2020, officiated by the Rev. Juan Huertas of the First United Methodist Church.
A celebration of her life is being planned and will take place once the current public health situation is resolved.
The family wishes to thank her care givers, Darlene and Ashley Hotard, Lorraine McGee, June Badeaux, Christee Scott, Mildred and Dorrell Naquin, Jamie Foret, her wonderful doctors Fortier, Naul, Robichaux and Dugas and the kind and compassionate staff at Lafourche Home for the Aged and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020