|
|
Lucille D. Shadell, 76, born in Larose at Delta Farms, reared in Chauvin and resided in Raceland, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary Cemetery in Raceland.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James "Jimmy" Shadell; sons, Billy (Tracey) Shadell, Chad (companion, and Norma) Shadell; sisters, Yvonne Trahan, Iona (Vincent) Gray; grandchildren, Christina (Samuel) LeBouef, Cassie Shadell and Melvin (Breanna) Crosby; and four great-grandchildren, Elise, Carter and Paisley LeBouef and Athena Crosby.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Shadell; parents, Whitney and Agnes Dupre Hebert; stepfather, Ivy Hebert; brother, Marvin Dupre; and granddaughter, Olivia Shadell.
Special thanks to Dr. Maronge, Dr. Ladd, Dr. Abben, Gene Bergeron, Dr. Henry and St. Joseph Hospice and all their staff.
Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019