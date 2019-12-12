Home

Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Lucille E. Mitchell Obituary
Lucille E. Mitchell, 71, a resident of Labadieville, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Phillip Baptist Church in Labadieville. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved husband, Royal Mitchell Sr.; sons, Lionel, Barry and Breanan Mitchell Sr.; daughters, Sharon Francis (Larry), Crystal and Lita Mitchell; sister, Estelle Francis; 29 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by her parents, Pearly and Wilson Edmond; sons, Royal Mitchell Jr.; daughter, Joyce Mitchell; and brother, Wilson Edmond, Jr.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
