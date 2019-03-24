Home

Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Lucille Bertinot
Lucille Lanclos Bertinot

Lucille Lanclos Bertinot Obituary
Lucille "Lucy" Lanclos Bertinot, age 100, passed away surrounded by her loving family Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was a native of Cankton, Louisiana and resident of Houma.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, March 26, at Saint Francis de Sales Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Burial will follow at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Lucille is survived by her children, Janelle "Jeanie" Martin, Drucilla "Dru" Landry, Eby Bertinot Jr. and Edna Breaux, and Nelson Bertinot; 30 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; and over 20 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eby Bertinot; children, James "Jim" Bertinot, Jesse Bertinot, Berchman"Butch" Bertinot, Robert Bertinot, and Emily Eschette; and grandchild, Amy Landry.

Lucille was a devoted Catholic who loved Zydeco music and sharing her love of Cajun cooking. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be missed greatly by her friends and family.


Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
