More Obituaries for Lucille Breaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Richard Breaux

Lucille Richard Breaux Obituary
Lucille Richard Breaux, 74, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on July 26, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Thibodaux.

Lucille is survived by her two daughters, Amelia B. (Jerry Sr.) Clark, Shannon C. (Shiloh) Breaux; one son, Tony J. (Donna) Breaux; one brother, David J. Richard; five sisters, Geraldine R. Breaux, Diane R. Foret, Darlene R. Savoie, Jeanette R. Dugruise, and Brenda R. Legendre.

She was also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Joseph Breaux Jr.; parents, Etienne O. and Amelia Lirette Richard; son, Wayne J. Breaux; and sisters, Leola R. Folse and Ruby Richard.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 29 to July 30, 2019
