1/1
Lucille Scott Shepherd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Scott Shepherd, 80, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 12 noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at St. Luke Baptist Church 3755 Bayou Black Drive in Houma. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Galmore (Eric), and Linda Bland; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Clarence Scott, Sr., Aurestile Scott, Jr. (Geraldine), Donald Scott, Sr. (Judy), Melvin Scott, Sr., John Scott, Sr. (Elaine), and Michael Scott; sisters, Helen Scott, Rosalie Stovall (Donald), and Glenda Anderson (LeAndre); godchild, Carolyn Scott; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Shepherd; daughter, Pamela Swing; parents, Aurestile, Sr. and Pinkie Aitkens Scott; brother, Irvin Scott; sister, Evelyn Aldridge; paternal grandparents, John Scott and Cecilia Nicholas; and maternal grandparents, Bush Harris, Lucy Saulsberry Harris and Arthur Atkins.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved