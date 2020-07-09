Lucille Scott Shepherd, 80, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 12 noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at St. Luke Baptist Church 3755 Bayou Black Drive in Houma. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery.



She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Galmore (Eric), and Linda Bland; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Clarence Scott, Sr., Aurestile Scott, Jr. (Geraldine), Donald Scott, Sr. (Judy), Melvin Scott, Sr., John Scott, Sr. (Elaine), and Michael Scott; sisters, Helen Scott, Rosalie Stovall (Donald), and Glenda Anderson (LeAndre); godchild, Carolyn Scott; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Shepherd; daughter, Pamela Swing; parents, Aurestile, Sr. and Pinkie Aitkens Scott; brother, Irvin Scott; sister, Evelyn Aldridge; paternal grandparents, John Scott and Cecilia Nicholas; and maternal grandparents, Bush Harris, Lucy Saulsberry Harris and Arthur Atkins.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



