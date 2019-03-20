Home

Lucille Valure Bergeron Obituary
Lucille "Sandra" Valure Bergeron, 73, a native of Houma and resident of Schriever, passed away March 19, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her memory from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until funeral time Saturday, March 23 at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m.

Interment will be in St. Bridget Catholic Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her companion, Aubrey Tyler; children, Julie Derouen, Ginnie Gros (Rickey) and Kirk Bergeron (Tabitha); brother, Ronnie Valure; sisters, Della Prejean, Diane Campbell, Kathy Whited and Debra Valure; grandchildren, Casie, Joshua, Carol, April, Heather, Christina, Amber, Justin, Brent, Courtney, Cindy and Kirk Jr.; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carol Bergeron; parents, Louis Sr. and Virginia Dryden Valure; daughter, Racquel Bergeron; brothers, Randolph Labauve, Louis II, Gerard and Chester Valure; sisters, Baby Gloria Valure and Gloria Burnley; and great-granddaughter, Adalynn Domangue.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed by everyone.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
