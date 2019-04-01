|
|
Lucinda Ann Brignac Hunsucker, 58, native and resident of Houma, died at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
There will be a memorial service for family and friends 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Samart Funeral Home, West Park in Gray.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Hunsucker; father Perry Lee Brignac Sr.; two daughters, April Billiot (James Verdin Jr.), and Candace (Tye) Credeur; sister, Jacquelyn (David) Bullock Sr.; brother, Eric (Paula) Brignac Sr.; granddaughters, Mikayla and Savannah Billiot, and Ember Credeur; two step-grandchildren, Oriana and Landon; faithful cat, Cadync; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eula Mae Guidry Brignac; maternal grandparents, Odom Peter and Ophelia Liner Guidry; paternal grandparents, Angelle and Patrick Brignac; brothers, Perry Lee Brignac Jr. and Keith Michael Brignac; and mother-in-law, Yvonne "Kitty" Langston.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her passion in life was baking and she lived for her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Special thanks to Heart of Hospice and all involved in her care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gastric Cancer Foundation.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019