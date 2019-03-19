Home

Samart Funeral Home
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Lucius Joseph Thibodeaux Jr.

Lucius Joseph Thibodeaux Jr. Obituary
Lucius Joseph Thibodeaux Jr., 74, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on March 15, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, March 22, with the funeral service to start at 12 p.m., at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughters, Tanya Lyons, and Pamela Lyons and husband, Jerome; son, Kenny Thibodeaux; brother, Gary Thibodeaux; sisters, Rose Scott, Doris Ruiz, and Faith Simoneaux; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda LeBoeuf Thibodeaux; sons, Taylor Thibodeaux and Bobby Lirette; grandchild, Bridget Lyons; parents, Lucius Sr. and Dorina Thibodeaux; and two sisters.

Lucius enjoyed his work as a charter fisherman.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
