Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy (Bourgeois) Himel

Lucy (Bourgeois) Himel Obituary
Lucy Bourgeois Himel, 70, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Gray, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday, Nov. 22, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Chachoula.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Andrew "Andy" Himel Jr.; children, Byron Himel, Tonya Babin, Patrice Betemps, and Denice Richard (T.J.); brother, Andrew Bourgeois (Judy); nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Marie Bourgeois; son, Allen Himel; andgranddaughter, Brooklynn Himel.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
