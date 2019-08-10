|
|
Lucy Mae Pitre Bourg, 81, a lifelong resident of Chauvin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her daughter's home on August 5, 2019.
A memorial visitation was held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Lana B. Danos (Daniel), Dana B. Davis (Larry) and Tana B. Unbehagen (John); brother, Cyrus Pitre Sr. (Shelia); grandchildren, Shawn Bourg (Brandi), Shane Bourg (Ashley), Danielle Plaisance, Daniel "Pasquale" Danos Jr. (Nicole), Joshua Guin (Taylor), Jacob Guin and Christy Unbehagen; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Zenon "ZB" Bourg Jr.; parents, John H. Pitre Jr. and Aline Prosperie Pitre; and sister, Carolyn Pitre Bertrand.
Lucy was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidering, fishing, gardening and watching Saints football. She was a loving wife, mother and Maw Maw Lucy to many. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019