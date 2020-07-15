1/1
Lucy Marie (Reulet) Mahler
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

We can proudly say that Lucy Marie Reulet Mahler for 28 years has willingly and graciously fought through life and Parkinson's disease while never losing her faith or trust that her victory would be glorious. She died peacefully at 12:50 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. with final respects at 11:30 a.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie, La. Burial will follow on the grounds of the church's cemetery.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Albert Mahler Sr.; her loving children, Melanie Ockmond (Karl), Sharon Formby (David), and Albert Mahler Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lola Mahler; grandchildren, Kandi Falgoust (Blake), Cindi Triche (Ethan), Alec, Andre, Andon, and Axton Mahler; great-grandchildren, Boyd and Owen Falgoust; siblings, Janet Oubre, Daniel Reulet (Barbara), and Aimee Becnel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is now reunited in Heaven with her loving son, Boyd A. Mahler; grandson, Matthew J. Mahler; parents, Louis and Antoinette Reulet; in-laws, Henry Sr. and Florestine Mahler; and aunt, Louise Reulet.

The family would like to extend their gratitude towards the staff at Heart of Hospice for their loving care and compassion. They equally would like to thank Barbara Granier, Irma Gros, Mary Reulet, Dina Batiste, Enola Folse, Arleen Tregre and the late Rhonda Rodrigue, who have lovingly cared for their mother over the last nine years, allowing her to enjoy her days at home. They have sincere gratitude towards Dr. Kenneth Gaddis, who served as her doctor and friend from her diagnosis till her passing. Lucy's children would like to give a final thank you to their father, who unceasingly gave continuous devotion and love, completing his duties as a spouse, caregiver and provider until her final rest.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arc of St. James or The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation in Lucy's honor.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
Funeral services provided by
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
