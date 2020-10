Or Copy this URL to Share

Luis Enrique Martinez

Houma - Luis Enrique Martinez, 34, a native of Zacatecas, Mexico and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020.

A remembrance service will be conducted from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma, LA.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



