Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
(806) 298-2331
Lula Newton Obituary
Lula "Lou" Newton, age 78, a native of Texas and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020.

Her funeral will be held at a later date in Abernathy, Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Newton; daughter, Sherena Redmon; and three grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Floral arrangements can be sent to Abell Funeral Home in Abernathy, Texas.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
