Lula "Lou" Newton, age 78, a native of Texas and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020.
Her funeral will be held at a later date in Abernathy, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Newton; daughter, Sherena Redmon; and three grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Floral arrangements can be sent to Abell Funeral Home in Abernathy, Texas.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020