Luppa Maria Singleton, 47, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 7:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Celebration of Life memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at 106 St. Louis St. in Houma.
She is survived by her son, Thomas H. Gilchrist (Josh); daughter, Trinity L. Gilchrist; mother, Barbara Singleton; brothers, Gerald Stewart Jr., John Ward (Maria), Clifford Winslow, Rhubin Winslow (Connie), Johnny Winslow Jr. (Regina), Guy, Mykel and Ronald and Don Winslow; sisters, Darlene Singleton, Torey Ringo (Stacy), Michelle Williams and Lora Singleton (Calvin); companion, Ernest Moses; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Johnny Winslow Sr.; father, Gerald Stewart Sr.; sister, Gayle Miller; brother, Steven Winslow; paternal grandparents, Charlie and Jane Winslow, and Eldred Sr. and Enola Stewart; maternal grandparents, Alvin Sr. and Alma Singleton; and brother-in-law, Bruce Williams
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019