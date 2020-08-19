1/1
Luvenia Rita (Billiot) Folse
Luvenia Rita Billiot Folse, 70, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Bayou Gauche and Independence, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Life Fellowship Church, Bayou Gauche, La. Religious services will be at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Sunset Cemtery.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Russell J. Folse Sr.; children, Russell Folse Jr. (Nell), Paul Folse (Missy) and Veronica Rome (Bobby); 11 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brothers, Walton Billiot, Antoine "Tony" Billiot (Hailey), Raymond "Noco" Billiot (Darlene), Louis "Louie" Billiot (Pat), Kurt Billiot (Pam), Kevin LeBlanc, Kelly LeBlanc (Rochelle); sisters, Neva Alligood (Keith), Laura Oliver (Wil), Lorina Molaison (John), Christine LeBlanc and Ramona Marocco. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her son, Shone Ray Folse; parents, Pierre and Alice Billiot; brothers, Sidney Billiot and Hecton Billiot and sister, RoseMae Anna Plaisance.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Homes, LLC
211 Westside Blvd
Houma, LA 70363
985-876-5442
