Luverda Allen

Luverda "Gurt" Allen departed this life on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Prevost Memorial Hospital. She was 75, a native and resident of Donaldsonville.



Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Williams and Southall Chapel 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville, La.



Luverda is survived her sons, Curtis, David and Brian Allen; daughters, Jacqueline Johnson, Sharon Gilbert, Kim Allen, Janel Allen and Dawn Allen; brother, Alfred Butler; and family members, Shirley Butler and Mary Knockum; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Johnson; parents, Loueverda and Alfred Butler; son, Warren Johnson Jr.; brothers, L.J. Butler, John Allen and Joseph Allen; grandson, Cameron Johnson; granddaughter, Kyrianna Harris; and great-granddaughters, Cameron L. Johnson and Jalaina Askins.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, La.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store