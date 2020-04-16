|
Lydia D. Gautreaux, 88, a native of Little Caillou and a resident of Lockport, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Todd Gautreaux (Colleen); daughter Patricia "Pat" Adams (Morlan); daughter-in-law Lori Duet; grandchildren Kelly Gautreaux, Shelly Jones (Johnny), Lance Adams (Brandi), Elly Chancey (Nick), Joshua Gautreaux (Serena) and Jarred Gautreaux (Victoria); and great granddaughter Kynleigh Paige Adams.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Gautreaux Sr.; son Ernest "Koozan" Gautreaux Jr.; parents Augustine Domangue Sr. and Lillian Domangue; and brothers Raymond Domangue Sr., Lloyd Domangue and Augustine Domangue Jr.
Lydia was a homemaker and caretaker. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed drinking coffee and visiting with her friends while rocking on her porch.
The family would like to thank The Broadway staff, Ochsner St. Anne nurses and staff, Notre Dame Hospice and Mandy Truxillo for caring for our sweet angel.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020