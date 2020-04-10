Home

Lydia Granier Obituary
Lydia Falgoust Granier, 88, died Friday, April 10, 2020. Born on May 4, 1931, she was a native and resident of Vacherie.

Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Vacherie. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.

She is survived by her sons, Herman (Barbara) Granier, Jr. Morton (Geraldine) Granier and Clayton (Veronica) Granier; daughter, Tina Granier Becnel; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Daniel (Alice) Falgoust; and sisters, Virgia F. Cortez and Vivian F. Thibodaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Joseph Granier Sr.; parents, Garfield and Genevieve Webre Falgoust; brothers, Antoine B. Falgoust and Ellis C. Falgoust; sister, Lois Marie Reulet; and son-in-law, Kenneth Becnel.

Lydia and her husband, Herman, were the first presidents of the VFW Club in Vacherie.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. James ARC.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
