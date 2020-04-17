Home

Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Lydia Mae Ledet Verdun


1927 - 2020
Lydia Mae Ledet Verdun Obituary
Lydia Mae Ledet Verdun, 92, passed away from natural causes on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

Lydia is survived by her husband of 71 years, Nelson Verdun, Sr.; two sons,
Nelson Verdun, Jr. (Shirley), and Barry Verdun (Susan); grandchildren, Stacey
Pennison (Shawn), Tori Weimer (Greg), Nikoebi Burson (Jonathan), and Renee
Lamb (Tim); step-granddaughter, Colette Aizen; great-grandchildren, Kayla
Landry, Mathew Landry, Anna Weimer, Jace Weimer, Max Lamb, Ava Burson,
and Emma Burson; and step-great-grandchild, Dominic Aizen.

She is also survived by a sister, Ethela Robichaux.

Lydia was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Evela Ledet; sisters,
Agnes Torres and Rosalie Hebert; brothers, Edgar Ledet and Claude Ledet, Jr.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice and her caregivers. Liz Landry,
Grace Adams, Angie Delatte, Rena Delatte, Judy Sanchez and Judy Tabor for
their care and support.

Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
