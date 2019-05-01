|
|
Lydia Marie Gonzales Griffin, mother, grandmother, sister, hairstylist, small business owner and friend peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans.
She was a long-term resident of Mathews. She was born in Pueblo, Colo., and graduated from Trinidad State Junior College after completing the Cosmetology program in 1981. Lydia was the owner of Casa Bonita Beauty Salon in Mathews.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at St. Hilary of Portier Catholic Church. Celebration of Life memorial service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m.
Lydia is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Nelson Griffin Sr.; children, Ruben, Rubette, Ronald, Roby (Chris Roe), Chavez and Nanette (Phung Duong), Paulette, Nelson Jr., and Nathan Griffin; 25 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She is also survived by two sisters, Linda and Carmen; and one brother, Steve.
She was preceded in death by her son, Max David Clements; granddaughter, Heaven Chavez; her parents, Maximillion Gonzales and Mary Pilar Alvarado (Abran); brothers, Nestor, Willie, Richard, Danny and George; and sisters, Betty, Helen and Esther.
Lydia was kind, generous, and funny. Her number one job was being a dedicated mother, grandmother and wife. Her biggest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren who referred to her as "MawMaw G."
She was a lifelong Catholic and she enjoyed cooking, gardening, nature, crocheting, traveling with her husband to the beach, Chicago Cubs' games, visiting casinos and playing bingo. She will be dearly missed by her incredibly large family and numerous other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Michael Marcello, Ochsner St. Anne Hospital and Ochsner Foundation Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Center at https://www.stjude.org/.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 1 to May 3, 2019