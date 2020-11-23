1/1
Lyla Ann Marcel Barker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lyla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyla Ann Marcel Barker
Houma - Lyla Ann Marcel Barker, age 72, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 6:45 p.m. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday, November 27, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m.
Lyla is survived by her son, Kenneth J. Barker, Jr. and wife, Dawn Marie; daughters, Corie B. Davis and husband, Frank, and Dawn M. Timperio and husband, Anthony; sisters, Phyllis M. Boudreaux, and Janet M. Kirsch and husband, Henry; grandchildren, William C. Davis, Katie E. Davis, John W. Timperio, Grace L. Timperio, Megan E. Luke, Kasey L. Luke, and Alayna R. Barker; great-grandchildren, Nicholas M. Timperio, Victoria M. Timperio, Raelynn N. Davis and Kenneth Don due in April 2021.
Lyla is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth James Barker, Sr.; parents, Russel Paul and Angelle Marie Richoux Marcel; brother, Thomas Marcel; grandson, Matthew J. Davis.
Lyla enjoyed going to the casino, visiting with family and friends, traveling, and shopping. She loved life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched. The family would like to thank Dr. Gregory Maidoh, the staff at Fresenius on Warhorse Drive, and Dori Lafleur and the staff from St. Joseph's Hospice.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Barker family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved