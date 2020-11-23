Lyla Ann Marcel Barker

Houma - Lyla Ann Marcel Barker, age 72, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 6:45 p.m. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday, November 27, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m.

Lyla is survived by her son, Kenneth J. Barker, Jr. and wife, Dawn Marie; daughters, Corie B. Davis and husband, Frank, and Dawn M. Timperio and husband, Anthony; sisters, Phyllis M. Boudreaux, and Janet M. Kirsch and husband, Henry; grandchildren, William C. Davis, Katie E. Davis, John W. Timperio, Grace L. Timperio, Megan E. Luke, Kasey L. Luke, and Alayna R. Barker; great-grandchildren, Nicholas M. Timperio, Victoria M. Timperio, Raelynn N. Davis and Kenneth Don due in April 2021.

Lyla is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth James Barker, Sr.; parents, Russel Paul and Angelle Marie Richoux Marcel; brother, Thomas Marcel; grandson, Matthew J. Davis.

Lyla enjoyed going to the casino, visiting with family and friends, traveling, and shopping. She loved life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched. The family would like to thank Dr. Gregory Maidoh, the staff at Fresenius on Warhorse Drive, and Dori Lafleur and the staff from St. Joseph's Hospice.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Barker family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store