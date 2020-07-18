Lynette Ingram

Lynette "Sarya" Ingram, 58, a native of Central, La., and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.



A memorial service will be at a later date.



Lynette is survived by her husband, Joe Cole; sons, Edward Bliss and Ian Evans; daughters, Lacey Molaison (Darrin), and Cherie Ingram (Jeff Maumus); grandchildren, Zoei, Gabriel, Brianna, Brilana, Kristen, Makayla, Kobe, Caleb, Jena, Katrina and Laila; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Clinton Brigalia, Craig Brigalia, Carl Ray Ingram and Gerald Ingram; mother-in-law, Irene Martinez; godchild, Lane Guidry; and her beloved dog, Layla Bella.



Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Murphy III and parents, Leonard and Audrey Ingram and brother, Cliff Ingram.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



