Lynn John Sonier, 84, a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Aug. 6, 2020.
Visitation will be held in his honor from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery in Schriever.
He is survived by his brother, Nelson Sonier Jr.; nephews, Michael and Chris Sonier; nieces, Donna Dufrene, Dawn Comeaux, and Deanna Dupre; and also by 12 great-nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nelson Sonier; mother, Necie Talbot Sonier; stepmother, Uranie Hidalgo Sonier; and brother, Clay Paul Sonier.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
.
