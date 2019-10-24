|
|
Lynn "T-Lynn" Nicholas Jr. departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Lewisville, Texas. He was 72, a native and resident of St. James, La.
Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville and from 10 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Saturday, Oct. 26 at St. James Catholic Church in St. James, La. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Dianne M. Nicholas; son Dontrell Nicholas (Kimberly); daughter Danitra Nicholas Smith (Norman); niece Carla Weber Borne; nephew Clyde Weber Jr.; two grandchildren, Makayla Manigault and Noel Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ida and Lynn Nicholas Sr.; sister Carolyn Weber; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019