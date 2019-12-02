|
|
Lynwood "Cooter" Price Jr., 57, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Holy Family. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Price; sisters, Debra Price Collins and Juanita Price LeBoeuf (Shane); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lynwood Price Sr.; and brother-in-law, Farrell Collins.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019