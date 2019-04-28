|
|
Mabel T. LeBlanc, 101, a native of Delta Farms and resident of Larose passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Monday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Mabel is survived by her son, Ted (Dee Ann) Trosclair; granddaughters, Lynn Braud and Lacy Trosclair; brothers, Nolan Trosclair and Larry Trosclair.
Mrs. Mabel was preceded in death by her husbands, Irwin Orgeron and Roy LeBlanc; parents, Albert and Ida Trosclair; brothers, Claude Trosclair, Irwin "Crip" Trosclair and Dudley Trosclair; sisters, Rena Cheramie and Audrey Savoie.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019