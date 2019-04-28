Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel LeBlanc


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mabel LeBlanc Obituary
Mabel T. LeBlanc, 101, a native of Delta Farms and resident of Larose passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Monday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Mabel is survived by her son, Ted (Dee Ann) Trosclair; granddaughters, Lynn Braud and Lacy Trosclair; brothers, Nolan Trosclair and Larry Trosclair.

Mrs. Mabel was preceded in death by her husbands, Irwin Orgeron and Roy LeBlanc; parents, Albert and Ida Trosclair; brothers, Claude Trosclair, Irwin "Crip" Trosclair and Dudley Trosclair; sisters, Rena Cheramie and Audrey Savoie.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.