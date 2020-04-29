|
|
Mabel Sevin Robichaux, 86, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Arcement; sons Marty Robichaux and Mark Robichaux; grandchildren Kristen Rousse (Jeremy), Scotty Arcement, Jared Savoie and Markiano Robichaux; brother Luke Robichaux Jr.; and sisters Shirley Bergeron, Eunice Portier, Margaret Talbot and Elaine Use'.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Sharon Babin (Keith) and Marcia Robichaux; former husband, Junior Robichaux; parents Luke Sr. and Antoine Sevin; brother, Donald Sevin and sister, Elsie Boudreaux.
Mabel enjoyed country music and playing Bingo. She especially loved being with her family and grandchildren.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020