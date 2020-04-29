Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Sevin Robichaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Sevin Robichaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel Sevin Robichaux Obituary
Mabel Sevin Robichaux, 86, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Arcement; sons Marty Robichaux and Mark Robichaux; grandchildren Kristen Rousse (Jeremy), Scotty Arcement, Jared Savoie and Markiano Robichaux; brother Luke Robichaux Jr.; and sisters Shirley Bergeron, Eunice Portier, Margaret Talbot and Elaine Use'.

She was preceded in death by her daughters, Sharon Babin (Keith) and Marcia Robichaux; former husband, Junior Robichaux; parents Luke Sr. and Antoine Sevin; brother, Donald Sevin and sister, Elsie Boudreaux.

Mabel enjoyed country music and playing Bingo. She especially loved being with her family and grandchildren.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -