Mabel Sevin Robichaux, 86, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Arcement; sons, Marty Robichaux, and Mark Robichaux; grandchildren, Kristen Rousse (Jeremy), Scotty Arcement, Jared Savoie and Markiano Robichaux; brother, Luke Sevin Jr.; and sisters, Shirley Bergeron, Eunice Portier, Margaret Talbot and Elaine Use'.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Sharon Babin (Keith) and Marcia Robichaux; former husband, Junior Robichaux; parents, Luke Sr. and Antoine Sevin; brother, Donald Sevin; and sister, Elsie Boudreaux.
Mabel enjoyed country music and playing Bingo. She especially loved being with her family and grandchildren.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020