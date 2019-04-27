|
Mable (Hatfield) Cain, 82, of Thibodaux, surrounded by her family went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2018. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was a faithful friend to anyone she met.
Mable was born on January 23, 1937 in LaPlata, Missouri. She graduated high school in La Plata and cosmetology school in Burlington, Iowa. She married her sweetheart Charles William (Bill) Cain on June 30, 1957. Mable was an active member of the United Methodist Women at First United Methodist Church in Thibodaux. She enjoyed volunteering at the annual pumpkin patch and summer Bible school at church. Mable was the owner of Terry's Medical Specialties in Lafayette. She worked with her daughter Brenda as an advocate for people with breast cancer and breast cancer survivors.
Mable was very active with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Mimi" loved encouraging them by attending their baseball games, dance recitals, and horse-riding events. She thoroughly enjoyed gardening and making flower arrangements. She also loved to travel with her husband Bill and frequently visited family members back home in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles William (Bill) Cain. Her three children, Charles (Chuck) Cain and wife Cora of Lafayette; Teresa Duran and husband Benjamin of Dallas and Brenda Cain of Lafayette; her four grandchildren Marcus Hystad, Jessica Iparraguirre, Alexandra Cain, and Abigail LeBlanc. She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren, Isabella Lea Iparraguirre, Mac Lee Cobb and Weslyn Ray LeBlanc. She is also survived by Victoria (Tori) LeBlanc, Lindsay Brady and Jamie Munaco who held a special place in her heart.
Also surviving are two sisters Lodema Kirkpatrick of Ottumwa, Iowa, Theo Fox Ely of La Plata, and one brother Van (and Beverly) Hatfield of Emmettsburg, Iowa and many nieces and nephews.
Mable was preceded in death by her parents Carl Irvin and Blanche Hatfield, brothers Hugh, Lowell, and Dwight Hatfield, and sisters Anna Lea Sykes and Zella Rudd.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 6 until 9 p.m. and will resume on Monday, April 29, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to First United Methodist Church.
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019