Mable Picou Fitch, 69, passed away at 7:34 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Chauvin Funeral Home and resume from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday. Internment will follow Mass in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery.
Mable is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, William Fitch Sr.; son, William "Dee" Fitch Jr. and wife Cathy; daughter, Magdalene "Anitra" Fitch Lirette and husband Desaire; son, Erik Fitch and companion Sandy LeBlanc; grandchildren, William "DJ" Fitch, Mitchel Fitch and wife Carmen, Brandon Lirette and wife Madelyn, Tyler Fitch, Kierstyn Fitch, Kayleigh Lirette, Taysia Fitch, Devin Fitch, Dylan Fitch, Logan Lirette, Breanna Fitch, and Kami Fitch; and nine great-granchildren; in-laws, Lena and husband Paul Dion, Movelia F. Brown and husband Alonzo Jr., Ida Fitch, Melvina Diggs and husband Leroy, and Herbert Fitch (godchild) and companion Mia Martinez; and godchild, Christopher Celestine.
She was preeded in death by her mother, Agnes Picou; mother and father-in-law, Vivian Gregoire Fitch and Herbert Fitch; and brother-in-law, Percy Calloway.
Mable was devoted to her family and gave everything for them. She loved them all dearly.
She was a joyful person with a joyful, happy laugh.
She will be dearly loved and missed by all who knew her; but her life and memory will never be forgotten.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 26 to July 27, 2019