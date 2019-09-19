|
Mable R. Johnson, 61, a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Labadieville, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville. Religious services beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Word of Life Christian Center in Darrow, La.
Burial will be in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Napoleonville.
Mable is survived by her husband, Wayne Johnson; daughters Cherrelle J. Edison (Toney) and Ariel Johnson; sisters Linda Ratliff, Ethel R. Willoughby (Herbert), Rose R. Henderson (Ricky), Cheryl Ratliff and Tracey Ratliff; brothers Willard Ratliff Jr. (Alice), Ronald Ratliff (Regina), Daryl Ratliff (Brenda) and Gregory Ratcliff; two grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Clara Ratliff; infant sister; infant brother; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019