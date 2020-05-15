|
|
Mable Rose Gisclair, 89, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away surrounded by her family on May 15, 2020.
Services will be private.
Mrs. Mable is survived by her son, Rodney R. Gisclair (Miriam); daughter, Angela LeBlanc (Chad); daughter-in-law, Elizabeth "Libby" Gisclair; grandchildren, Zachary Gisclair (Tammy), April Gisclair, Jacob Guidry, and Thomas LeBlanc; great-grandchildren, Hope (P.J.), Hylan, Adam, Matthew, Amber, and Luke; four great-great-grandsons; and brothers, Anson Toups, and Raymond Toups.
Mrs. Gisclair was preceded in death by her husband, Adam "Ted" Gisclair; son Perry Gisclair; parents, Remie Jr. and Octavie Toups; sisters, Flavia LeBlanc, Mary Louise Toups, and Josephine Toups.
The family would like to thank her compassionate and loving caregivers.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 15 to May 16, 2020