Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Resources
More Obituaries for Mable Gisclair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mable Rose Gisclair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mable Rose Gisclair Obituary
Mable Rose Gisclair, 89, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away surrounded by her family on May 15, 2020.

Services will be private.

Mrs. Mable is survived by her son, Rodney R. Gisclair (Miriam); daughter, Angela LeBlanc (Chad); daughter-in-law, Elizabeth "Libby" Gisclair; grandchildren, Zachary Gisclair (Tammy), April Gisclair, Jacob Guidry, and Thomas LeBlanc; great-grandchildren, Hope (P.J.), Hylan, Adam, Matthew, Amber, and Luke; four great-great-grandsons; and brothers, Anson Toups, and Raymond Toups.

Mrs. Gisclair was preceded in death by her husband, Adam "Ted" Gisclair; son Perry Gisclair; parents, Remie Jr. and Octavie Toups; sisters, Flavia LeBlanc, Mary Louise Toups, and Josephine Toups.

The family would like to thank her compassionate and loving caregivers.

Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 15 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mable's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -