Mable U. Cortez, 90, a native of Kraemer and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.



Visitation will be on Monday, June 1, from 8-10 a.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Kraemer at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the church cemetery.



She is survived by sons, Dennis Cortez, Perry Cortez, Sr., Dwayne Cortez and wife Renee; daughter, Patricia Trosclair and husband Joseph; brother, Robert Usea; and grandchildren, Michael Trosclair, Heather Kraemer Ledet, Jenny Cortez, Andrew Cortez, Megan Cortez, Amber Cortez, Perry Cortez, Jr., and Edgar Cortez.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Cortez, Jr.; parents, Hanson Usea and Yvonne Cortez Usea; brothers, Rodney Usea, Ralph Usea, Ernest Usea; sister, Emma Benoit; and grandchildren, Adrian Cortez, Chris Cortez.



Arrangements by Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux.



