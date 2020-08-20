1/1
Mack Wiggins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mack "Doddie" Wiggins departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Chateau Terrebonne Healthcare in Houma, La.

He was 74, a native and resident of Napoleonville, La. Visitation on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Visitation continues Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Evening Star Baptist Cemetery on Canal Road in Napoleonville.

He is survived by his wife, Eliska C. Wiggins of Donaldsonville, LA; daughter, Tasha Wiggins of Richmond, Calif.; son, Kadeem Wiggins of Thibodaux; sister, Beaulah (Morris) Thompson of Belle Rose, two brothers, Randy (Judy) Cox of Prairieville, La., and Steve (Angela) Cox of Donaldsonville, La.; also a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by both parents, Joseph Singleton Sr. and Pernilla Wiggins; four sisters, Ruth Harvey, Delores Williams, Virginia Singleton and Geneva Naquin; three brothers, Joseph Singleton Jr., Lores and Curtis Singleton; maternal grandparents, Beulah and Johnny Wiggins; paternal grandparents, Virginia and Willie Mack.

Williams & Southall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved