Mack Wiggins

Mack "Doddie" Wiggins departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Chateau Terrebonne Healthcare in Houma, La.



He was 74, a native and resident of Napoleonville, La. Visitation on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, from 2 to 4 p.m.



Visitation continues Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Evening Star Baptist Cemetery on Canal Road in Napoleonville.



He is survived by his wife, Eliska C. Wiggins of Donaldsonville, LA; daughter, Tasha Wiggins of Richmond, Calif.; son, Kadeem Wiggins of Thibodaux; sister, Beaulah (Morris) Thompson of Belle Rose, two brothers, Randy (Judy) Cox of Prairieville, La., and Steve (Angela) Cox of Donaldsonville, La.; also a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by both parents, Joseph Singleton Sr. and Pernilla Wiggins; four sisters, Ruth Harvey, Delores Williams, Virginia Singleton and Geneva Naquin; three brothers, Joseph Singleton Jr., Lores and Curtis Singleton; maternal grandparents, Beulah and Johnny Wiggins; paternal grandparents, Virginia and Willie Mack.



Williams & Southall Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store