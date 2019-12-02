|
Madeline Gregoire Parfait, 78, passed away at 7:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Little Caillou and resident of Dulac.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Chauvin Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at Holy Family Church at 11 a.m. Burial will take place following services in Holy Family Cemtery.
Madeline is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, John "Bobby" Parfait; children, Ruiz Parfait, Robert and wife Rose Mary Foret Parfait, Donna Parfait Naquin and husband Lionel Junya Naquin, and Joshua and wife Danielle Naquin Parfait; four grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Gregoire and Hilda Picou Gregoire; son, Bobby "Teet" Parfait; brothers, Paul, Junius, Emile and Walter Gregoire; and sister, Josephine "Doo-Doo" Verdin.
Madeline enjoyed fishing, baking, sewing, making shrimp nets and loved to play cards. She loved being around her family. She enjoyed listening to music and her husband play guitar while he sings to her and the family.
She was much loved throughout her life. She will never be forgotten and will forever be remembered in the lives she touched, most especially the lives of her family and her friends.
The family would like to thank Hospice of South Louisiana and nurses, Jules, Jennifer, and Paul and many others for their tender love and care given to Madeline and family during their times of need.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019