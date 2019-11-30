Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Giroir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Mary (Ledet) Giroir

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline Mary (Ledet) Giroir Obituary
Madeline Mary Ledet Giroir, 70, of Houma passed away on Nov. 22, 2019. A visitation will be held in her honor from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Avenue in Gray, La.

Madeline is survived by her son, Aaron (Nikki) Giroir; grandson, Ian (Maggie) Giroir; granddaughters, Harper and Demi; sister, Annette (Danny) Foster; sister-in-law, Diane Ledet; and nieces, Dawn Pierce, Ginger LeBlanc, Christina Prevost, Kattie Wald and Kristen Ledet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Inez and Edgar Ledet; and brother, Ed Ledet Jr.

Madeline was a retired administrative registered nurse. She loved her family. She is now truly at peace.

In lieu of flowers, donations for funeral expenses are appreciated.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -