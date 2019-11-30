|
|
Madeline Mary Ledet Giroir, 70, of Houma passed away on Nov. 22, 2019. A visitation will be held in her honor from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Avenue in Gray, La.
Madeline is survived by her son, Aaron (Nikki) Giroir; grandson, Ian (Maggie) Giroir; granddaughters, Harper and Demi; sister, Annette (Danny) Foster; sister-in-law, Diane Ledet; and nieces, Dawn Pierce, Ginger LeBlanc, Christina Prevost, Kattie Wald and Kristen Ledet.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Inez and Edgar Ledet; and brother, Ed Ledet Jr.
Madeline was a retired administrative registered nurse. She loved her family. She is now truly at peace.
In lieu of flowers, donations for funeral expenses are appreciated.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019