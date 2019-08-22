|
|
Madeline Therese Pineda, 90, of Houma, passed away Aug. 18, 2019 in Cabot, AR. She was born Oct. 27, 1928, in Little Caillou, to the late MacArthur Joseph Authement and Anne Marie Boudreaux Authement Rhodes.
Madeline was very proud of her career as a social worker and especially her work with children. She was well-educated and very proud of her accomplishments. She loved life and traveling and was very involved in Mardi Gras.
She was a kind, giving and loving lady.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jamie Pineda; sister, Melba Marie Authement Colvin; and great-nephew, Jordan Colvin.
Left to cherish her memory is her nieces and nephews, Gay Ellvin Colvin McGough (Robert), Drew William Colvin (Angelica); and Dave Colvin; seven great-nieces; and numerous nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family will schedule a memorial service in Houma at a later date.
Arrangements by Moore's Cabot Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019