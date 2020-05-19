|
|
Madlyn Morvant Chiasson, 83, a lifelong resident of Chackbay, passed away on May 15, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor. Burial will take place in the Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Ernest "Jack" Chiasson; daughter, Chelsea Clement(Bernie); sons, Bradley Chiasson, and Mitchell Chiasson(Dawn); brother, Nelson P. Morvant Jr.(Veronica); grandsons, Drew Morvant, Noah Clement, Wyatt Clement, and Joshua Chiasson; granddaughters, Candace Chiasson Fredrick, Frannie Morvant Guillot, Brandi Chiasson, Emily Chiasson, Keisha Kinler and Kristen Watts; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Morvant; son, Jeffry Chiasson; father, Nelson Morvant Sr.; mother, Ella Clement Morvant; sister, Alice Morvant Fajardo and Vernice Lirette; brothers, Wilton, Jules, Wesley and Clifton Morvant; and grandsons, Eli Clement and Kamon Chiasson.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 19 to May 20, 2020