Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Madonna Paula Boudreaux Obituary
Madonna Paula Boudreaux, 66, a native of New Orleans and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Memorial visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until Mass at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. Interment will be held at a later date.

Madonna is survived by her children, Danielle Boudreaux, D. J. Boudreaux and wife, Heather, and Denise Cooley and husband, Barron; and grandchildren, Hailey Boudreaux and Brendon Cooley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Barras and Sibly C. Barras.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 24, 2019
