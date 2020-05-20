|
Mae Martinez, 86, a native of Vacherie and a resident of Kraemer, passed away on May 16, 2020.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother with a heart of gold. She loved the New Orleans Saints and never missed a game.
Public visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, May 22, at Thibodaux Funeral Home. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church. Burial will take place in the St. Lawrence Martyr Cemetery in Kraemer.
She is survived by her daughters, Lana Cortez, Sandra Cortez (Anthony), and Jan Hoggatt (Lynn); brother, Larry Simon (Patsy); sisters, Ella Dempster, Theresa Cazenauve, and Kate Wood (Kenneth); grandsons, Brett Cortez (Sue) and Kelly Oubre (Samantha); granddaughters, Shelly Chiasson (Eric), Farrah Lee (Maris) and Betsy Folse(Damon); 14 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Antoine Martinez; father, Lionel Simon; mother, Annette Amedee Simon; sisters, Lea Simon Becnel, Lena Hymel; brother, Leo Simon; and son-in-law, George Cortez Jr.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 20 to May 21, 2020